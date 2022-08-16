Salman Rushdie is awake and ‘articulate’ after stabbing attack in New York, official says

Award-winning author Salman Rushdie is awake and “articulate” in his conversations with investigators as he remains hospitalized for severe injuries following a stabbing attack in western New York Friday, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told CNN Monday.

Rushdie, 75, underwent emergency surgery after a man allegedly stabbed him several times before his scheduled lecture at the Chautauqua Institution, officials have said.

The writer — whose books have garnered him awards — was conscious Monday and able to respond to questions from investigators, according to the law enforcement official.

It’s unclear what Rushdie told investigators following the attack that shook the literary world and prompted immediate condemnation from around the globe.

The suspect in the attack, identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar, allegedly jumped onto the stage at the Chautauqua Institution, about 70 miles southwest of Buffalo, New York, and lunged toward Rushdie, repeatedly stabbing him, according to New York State Police. The suspect was held down by audience members and staff who forced him to the ground until he was arrested by a state trooper.

The author suffered three stab wounds to his neck, four stab wounds to his stomach, puncture wounds to his right eye and chest, and a laceration on his right thigh, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said during Matar’s arraignment over the weekend. Rushdie may lose sight in his right eye, he noted, adding that the attack was targeted and preplanned.

Son of the suspect in killings of 2 Muslim men in Albuquerque ordered to remain in custody on a federal charge of making false statements

The son of a man suspected of killing at least two men in a recent spate of killings that terrorized Albuquerque, New Mexico, was ordered Monday to remain in federal custody on a charge tied to his father’s case.

Shaheen Syed, son of Muhammad Syed, faces a federal charge of knowingly making false statements to investigators about the weapons and vehicle alleged to have been used in at least two of the killings.

During a detention hearing on Monday, Judge John Robbenhaar determined there was enough evidence to hold Syed in custody, according to Scott Howell, a spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office.

Syed’s attorney, John C. Anderson, called the allegations that his client could be tied to the killings as “exceedingly thin and speculative.”

The killings took place between November 2021 and August of this year, with the latest three occurring within the span of two weeks. Mohammad Ahmadi was the first victim in November 2021, then Aftab Hussein on July 26, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain on August 1 and Naeem Hussain’s death taking place on August 5. All of the victims were of South Asian descent.

— From wire reports