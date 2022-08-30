Intel agencies have been working with the FBI for months on assessing Mar-a-Lago documents

The intelligence community has been working with the FBI since mid-May to examine some of the classified documents taken from Mar-a-Lago in order to determine their level of classification, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

This document-by-document review has allowed the agencies to determine whether any immediate efforts needed to be made to protect sources and methods as a result of the documents being held at former President Donald Trump‘s Florida residence and resort, the sources said.

After the National Archives provided the FBI with access in mid-May to the 15 boxes it retrieved from Mar-a-Lago in January, the bureau began providing copies of relevant documents to individual US intelligence agencies to assess whether those that contained classified markings were in fact classified — and allowing the agencies that owned the sensitive information to informally determine whether the disclosure of the material could place sensitive sources at risk. That effort took place as part of the Justice Department investigation that resulted in the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.

Under pressure from Congress, the director of national intelligence notified key lawmakers on Friday that her office, which oversees the intelligence agencies, will also conduct a formal damage assessment of any potential harm that could result from the exposure of the documents. While individual agencies have had a window into some of what was retrieved from Mar-a-Lago, assessments like the ones Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines launched are designed to offer a more wide-ranging analytical picture of both short and long-term risks to US national security if such information were to be exposed, rather than resolve any immediate operational risks.

Spokespeople for the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the CIA and the National Security Agency declined to comment.

Investigators are still working to figure out why a shooter killed 2 people at an Oregon Safeway

As shoppers at a grocery in Bend, Oregon, meandered down aisles and considered produce choices Sunday night, a 20-year-old gunman burst into the Safeway store and began firing, killing two people and injuring at least two others.

Police responded to the Forum Shopping Center around 7 p.m., authorities said. Rushing in, they could hear gunshots, then discovered the shooter dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He’d entered wielding an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun after firing in the parking lot, officials said.

It was yet another American shooting in which a young man with such a rifle unleashed carnage at a place usually considered safe — a New York supermarket, a Texas elementary school and a Fourth of July parade in Illinois.

The gunman was identified by police as Bend resident Ethan Blair Miller. As investigators work to uncover his motive.

The gunman entered through an apartment complex behind the shopping center, Bend Police Department spokesperson Sheila Miller said.

— From wire

reports