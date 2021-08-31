Giuliani’s communications director resigns as legal problems mount

Rudy Giuliani’s communications director has resigned from her position, ending a nearly two-year stint as the former New York City mayor faces mounting legal problems.

Christianné Allen, who has worked at Giuliani Communication LLC since December 2019, said in a statement Monday that she is “proud of the accomplishments we achieved” and touted her role in launching Giuliani’s podcast. Allen said she is leaving to join an unnamed “rising tech startup.”

Her exit comes as Giuliani faces a raft of legal problems, including a federal investigation into his foreign lobbying work, possible civil liability related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and, the suspension of his law licenses.

Allen will be replaced by Todd Shapiro of Shapiro Associates in New York, who has been working with Giuliani for the past six months.

“We are experts in crisis management. We have been doing this for over 25 years. The mayor is going to be fine,” Shapiro told CNN Monday, adding that he plans to use the 20th anniversary of 9/11 to remind people of the embattled former mayor’s role in helping the city in the wake of the terrorist attack.

“I am out there to get the positive and the wonderful things that Giuliani is doing today.”

The ex-personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, Giuliani has been under investigation by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York since early 2019. He has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.

‘I hope I’m wrong’: GOP lawmaker explains mixed feelings over leaving Afghanistan in Taliban control

Republican Congressman and US military veteran Adam Kinzinger on Monday reflected on the closing of America’s longest war, saying that while he’s relieved, Afghanistan now being under Taliban control has left him with mixed emotions.

“At the one hand, it’s great relief that we got those thousands of military members out without further incident besides, you know, the one tragic bombing, because that’s really difficult to do,” Kinzinger told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The Lead.” “On the other hand, it’s kind of like a mix of sadness, because I have this sense of, you know, a number of Americans, a number of allies that we’ve left behind.”

“I know that the Taliban’s kind of good front they’ve put up is going to disappear soon. And so it’s kind of a mixed feeling,” he added. “I hope I’m wrong, and I hope, you know, maybe we have this magical relationship and the Taliban decides they want to liberalize and give women rights and not have retribution against people that fought against them. I really hope so, but unfortunately I don’t foresee that happening.”

The comments from Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, came just after US officials announced the last US military planes had left Afghanistan, bringing to an end a costly 20-year conflict in which nearly 2,000 US troops were killed in action.

College student who toted ‘members only’ sign in Capitol riot pleads guilty

A former University of Kentucky senior caught on security footage lugging a congressional “members only” sign around the US Capitol pleaded guilty on Monday to a federal misdemeanor for her part in the January 6 riot.

Twenty-three-year-old Gracyn Courtright pleaded guilty to illegally entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground on January 6. As part of the deal, Courtright agreed to pay $500 in restitution for damage done to the Capitol during the riot. Prosecutors have cut similar deals with other defendants who were not violent or destructive inside the building.

Courtright is one of several rioters CNN has previously reported did not vote in the 2020 presidential election.

Prosecutors say she told an associate that “idk what treason is,” and posted a mirror selfie on Instagram captioned, “Infamy is just as good as fame. Either way I end up more known. XOXO.”

Courtright could face up to six months in prison, though it is likely she will be ordered to serve much less, or even no jail time, when she is sentenced in November. District Judge Christopher Cooper scheduled Courtright to be sentenced at an in-person hearing in DC but said that plan might change since Courtright and her family have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

— From wire reports