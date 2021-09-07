Biden set to deliver major speech on next phase of pandemic response, sources say

President Joe Biden is set to deliver a major address on the next phase of his pandemic response Wednesday, two sources familiar with the speech tell CNN.

While officials were still finalizing specifics early this week, the speech will have multiple components related to schools, private companies and requirements for federal employees. It’s the most they have done to date, one person said.

The crafting of the next steps has been led by Biden’s coronavirus team. There are still certain limitations on what the administration can do, and the expectation is still that the federal government cannot order a broad mandate on vaccinations, which officials have said publicly before.

The speech comes as Biden has seen a significant drop in Americans’ confidence in his handling of the pandemic. A recent Washington Post-ABC poll showed it dropped to 52% from 62% in late June.

Schools opening after Labor Day could see fresh burst of coronavirus cases

Back-to-school after the Labor Day weekend could mean fresh spread of coronavirus unless schools take strong action to keep the virus in check, doctors and education experts are warning.

August saw an explosion of Covid-19 cases when some schools resumed in-person classes without mask measures in place and tens of thousands of students and staff were forced into quarantine. Some classrooms even returned to online learning temporarily.

Ex-FBI official says law enforcement needs to take upcoming right-wing rally in DC ‘very seriously’

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said Monday evening that law enforcement needs to take the upcoming right-wing rally in support of jailed January 6 rioters “very seriously” as concerns mount about more potential violence on Capitol Hill.

“I think they should take it very seriously. In fact, they should take it more seriously than they took the same sort of intelligence that they likely saw on January 5,” McCabe, a CNN contributor, told CNN’s Poppy Harlow on “Erin Burnett OutFront.”

Law enforcement members in Washington are steeling themselves against possible unrest at the “Justice for J6” rally — planned for September 18 — which aims to support the insurrectionists charged in the riot.

The event, organized by a former Trump campaign staffer, has prompted security concerns on Capitol Hill, and some precautionary measures will be in place. However, it’s unclear how many protesters plan to attend. The rally is also taking place on a Saturday, when the House will be on recess, so far fewer lawmakers or staff will be around.

Environmental groups ask Congress to fund billions of dollars in climate measures in reconciliation

As Democratic lawmakers begin crafting a massive $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package this week, a coalition of prominent environmental groups is asking them to include between $577 billion and $746 billion for key climate provisions.

In a letter delivered to members of Congress on Tuesday and shared exclusively with CNN, groups including the League of Conservation Voters, Climate Power, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Center for American Progress and the Sierra Club laid out what they called a “climate test” of programs they want lawmakers to support, including a Clean Electricity Payment Program, tax credits for clean energy and electric vehicles, and an end to fossil fuel subsidies.

The groups also laid out the minimum amount of funding they want to see allotted to each program, which they say are estimates to give lawmakers a sense of the scale of spending they want to see.

“The point of the climate test is to say it’s all the red line,” Christy Goldfuss, senior vice president of energy and environment policy at the Center for American Progress, told CNN, indicating the groups consider the entire package of requests a must-pass. “If you look at the total package here, it’s a fraction of the $3.5 trillion they’re talking about.”

The letter outlines demands including $191 billion to $265 billion for 10-year direct-pay tax credits for clean electricity generation like wind and solar, and $37 billion to $120 billion for clean-vehicle tax credits for both new and used electric vehicles.

The climate groups also call on Congress to impose fees on the oil and gas industry and end fossil fuel subsidies.“

