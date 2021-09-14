Blinken testifies on Afghanistan before House lawmakers angry about the war’s chaotic end

Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and the chaotic evacuation effort that marked the end of America’s longest war in the face of blistering criticism Monday from lawmakers and some calls for his resignation.

The top US diplomat, the first member of the administration to publicly account for the events in Afghanistan before Congress, spoke before a virtual hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and defended the decision to leave the country as Republicans decried the withdrawal as a “debacle” and a “betrayal,” and Democrats expressed disappointment.

Blinken pushed back on the criticism of the withdrawal and how it had been carried out.

“We made the right decision,” he said, “not sending another generation of Americans to fight and die in Afghanistan. We did the right thing by our citizens, working feverishly to get every one of them out. We did the right thing by 5,000 Afghans to bring them to safety, and now we’re working to do the right thing to hold the Taliban to the expectations of the international community.”

In a hearing that lasted more than six hours and often devolved into political posturing, emotions ran high. Republican lawmakers interrupted Blinken so often it was sometimes impossible for him to answer the questions they were ostensibly asking.

Memo shows how Homeland Security restricted flow of ‘election-related’ intelligence ahead of 1/6

A few months before rioters stormed the US Capitol, the Department of Homeland Security restricted the flow of open-source intelligence reports about “election-related threats” to law enforcement, citing First Amendment concerns, according to documents reviewed by CNN.

The revelations not only add to a growing concerns about intelligence gathering, but they also raise questions about a key staffer on the committee investigating the insurrection and his previous role in determining how threat information that came from public sources, was shared with law enforcement prior to the Capitol attack.

Joseph Maher, who changed the protocols around disseminating open-source information as head of DHS’ intelligence arm, is now on the staff of the House Select Committee on January 6.

That committee has a broad mandate that includes examining why authorities were caught so off-guard by the violence that unfolded at the Capitol — especially considering law enforcement was aware but ultimately chose not to act on a significant number of warning signs on social media and elsewhere in the public sphere.

Obamas, Bushes and Clintons teaming up in effort to aid Afghan refugees

The Presidents’ club is teaming up to aid in a massive, bipartisan effort to welcome and support Afghan refugees that is being launched Tuesday.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama — along with former first ladies Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama — are serving as honorary co-chairs for the group Welcome.US.

Welcome.US, the group said in a news release, is aimed at engaging “all Americans to welcome and support refugees, beginning with the individuals and families who fled Afghanistan” following the American withdrawal from the nation in recent weeks. After the biggest military evacuation in history, the Biden administration is now tasked with resettling more than 60,000 Afghan refugees in the US over the next several weeks.

About 17% of those who have already arrived are US citizens and lawful permanent residents and can head to their destinations without first passing through military bases. The rest, however, will go to bases to receive medical screening — including Covid-19 vaccinations — before they’re relocated to communities around the country.

Welcome.US has gathered the former presidents — as well as a bipartisan group of governors, including Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, and other leaders — to serve as a central point of contact for public and private efforts to help in the massive effort to help Afghan refugees as they establish lives in the US. It will connect and coordinate efforts among state and local governments, as well as non-profit organizations, corporations, universities and others, according to the group.

— From wire reports