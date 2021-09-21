Gabby Petito’s conversations with her mother revealed ‘more and more tension’ with fiancé, affidavit says

Before Gabby Petito disappeared while on a cross-country van trip with her fiancé, her conversations with her mother appeared to reveal Petito had “more and more tension” with her travel partner, a police affidavit for a search warrant indicates.

The affidavit, filed by Florida police last week, offers new insight into what investigators have gleaned as they try to determine not only what happened to Petito but also the current whereabouts of the fiancé who returned to Florida this month without her.

Human remains that officials said are consistent with Petito’s description were found Sunday in an undeveloped camping area in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on the eastern edge of Grand Teton National Park. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to confirm the identity.

Petito, 22, and Brian Laundrie, 23, had been road-tripping in a white van from New York through the US West over the summer, regularly posting photos and stories to their social media pages with the hashtag #vanlife.

Those posts abruptly stopped in late August, and Laundrie returned to his North Port, Florida, home on September 1 in their van without Petito, whose family reported her missing September 11. Authorities are looking for Laundrie, whose parents told investigators he left home with a backpack September 14, and have searched his home, including on Monday.

Senate Democrat asks Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for policies on extremist violent content

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Gary Peters has written Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, asking for information about their policies and practices to monitor and remove extremist violent content.

This is the first major public document request from the committee investigating the January 6 insurrection after it released its bipartisan review in early June into the security breakdowns leading to the Capitol riot.

In his letters, the Michigan Democrat asked each company to provide its “policies on monitoring and removing extremist and conspiracy content that advocates violence, its actions to address the increase in use of its platforms to promote acts of domestic terrorism and violent extremism, and its use of targeted advertising to reach individuals and groups that engage in these activities.”

Peters directed the companies hand over information about content that promoted, recruited, or advocated for events leading to the insurrection that was removed prior to the attack.

In his letters, Peter also requested more detailed information about innerworkings of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube feeds, asking for “guidelines and parameters for recommending content, including without limitation a description of how their algorithms identify and decide how to recommend content.”

The letters acknowledged the social media sites have outwardly committed to prohibit posts that promote or incite violence.

Memo shows Trump lawyer’s six-step plan for Pence to overturn the election

A conservative lawyer working with then-President Donald Trump’s legal team tried to convince then-Vice President Mike Pence that he could overturn the election results on January 6 when Congress counted the Electoral College votes by throwing out electors from seven states, according to the new book “Peril” from Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

The scheme put forward by controversial lawyer John Eastman was outlined in a two-page memo obtained by the authors for “Peril,” and which was subsequently obtained by CNN. The memo, which has not previously been made public, provides new detail showing how Trump and his team tried to persuade Pence to subvert the Constitution and throw out the election results on January 6.

The effort to sway Pence was just one of several behind-the-scenes attempts that Trump’s team undertook ahead of January 6 in a desperate bid to overturn the 2020 election loss.“

