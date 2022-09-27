The man who recruited migrants for flights to Martha’s Vineyard says he feels betrayed
The migrant says he had been living on the streets of San Antonio for nearly a month when he met a woman named “Perla” who made a compelling offer.
She offered him clothes, food and money, he told CNN, and in exchange, he would go out and find other migrants to serve as passengers on flights to Massachusetts. She gave him $10 McDonald’s gift cards to be given to those migrants who agreed to board the flights, and she told him to say that they and their kids would be treated well upon arrival.
“She had told me that the people who were going to Massachusetts, before I sent them, she had told me that they were going to receive them. They were going to be given shelter, a place to stay. They were going to help them with the language, and those who had children, they were going to study,” he said.
The recruiter spoke to CNN in his first televised interview and was granted anonymity to protect his safety. He provided CNN with Perla’s business card, text messages and audio messages to authenticate his story and to provide an inside account of how the migrant flights on September 14 came together.
The flights were organized by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, as part of his criticism of the federal government’s immigration and border security policies. He told Fox News the migrants all signed consent forms and were provided a packet with information for services on the Massachusetts island.
Attorneys for the migrants have filed a class action lawsuit, saying they were misled in agreeing to the flights and had been told that they would arrive to find housing, jobs and help with the immigration process. In fact, nobody on Martha’s Vineyard even knew they were coming, local officials have said. The sheriff of Bexar County, Texas, which includes San Antonio, said his agency will open an investigation into the flights to see whether any laws were broken.
For his part, the recruiter told CNN he, too, felt betrayed by Perla and decided to tell his side of the story, saying he was unaware of the deception.
Chicago officers shot an intruder who climbed 5 stories on a fire escape and infiltrated a SWAT training
A SWAT training session at a Chicago police facility turned into a real-life dangerous situation Monday morning when a man climbed five stories on a fire escape and entered the training room, officials said.
After entering through a door that was propped open, the man grabbed at least two guns that did not have live rounds in them from a table in the room and pointed them at officers, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said during a news conference.
The suspect, whom police haven’t named, was shot by responding officers and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Brown said.
The incident began when the man approached the building and asked a guard where he could retrieve personal property, Brown said
Instead of heading for the public entrance, the man then walked around the Homan Square building until he reached an exterior fire escape staircase and climbed to the fifth floor.
“There is SWAT training occurring on that fifth floor, and the exterior door to that training is propped open because there’s no windows or ventilation on that particular floor,” Brown explained.
