Supreme Court to hear death row inmate Rodney Reed’s appeal for new DNA testing
The Supreme Court will hear the case of Rodney Reed on Tuesday, a Black death row inmate seeking post-conviction DNA evidence to prove his innocence. He claims an all-White jury wrongly convicted him of killing a White woman in Texas in 1998.
Since his conviction, Texas courts have rejected his various appeals. Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Rihanna have expressed support, signing a petition asking the state to halt his execution.
Recommended for you
Apple picking sprees and pumpkin patch photo shoots are two events that come to mind when you think of the month October. Indulge your fall wishes at these spots in Georgia. Click for more.
The case will put a new focus on the testing of DNA crime-scene evidence and when an inmate can make a claim to access the technology in a plea of innocence. To date, 375 people in the United States have been exonerated by DNA testing, including 21 who served time on death row, according to the Innocence Project, a group that represents Reed and other clients seeking post-conviction DNA testing to prove their innocence.
Court precedent allows a state prisoner who has been denied in state court to pursue a post-conviction claim for DNA testing in federal court. But Reed’s case raises a statute of limitations question about whether such a claim can be brought at the end of state court litigation or at the moment a trial court denied DNA testing.
Lower courts have split on the issue and the distinction is key for Reed as a federal appeals court ruled that he waited too long to bring his claim. How the Supreme Court rules could impact other death row inmates across the country seeking to test new evidence. And comes as DNA testing has become a more utilized means to exonerate those who have been wrongly convicted.
Reed has been on death row since 1998 for the murder of 19-year-old Stacey Stites.
Trump lawyer Christina Bobb spoke with federal investigators, source says
Christina Bobb — the Trump attorney who signed a letter earlier this year inaccurately attesting that all classified material had been returned following a “diligent search” of Mar-a-Lago — spoke with federal investigators in recent days, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Bobb, who is still representing former President Donald Trump in other matters and was on location when the FBI searched his property in August, is not deeply involved in the Mar-a-Lago case, the person said.
NBC News was first to report that Bobb spoke with investigators.
Bobb spoke with investigators in connection with the Mar-a-Lago probe. There is an ongoing Justice Department investigation into possible mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and potential obstruction of justice.
The sworn statement that Bobb submitted to the Justice Department included a caveat that she was making the certification “based upon the information that has been provided to me.”
Shooting outside NY GOP governor nominee’s home sharpens debate over crime and guns
A shooting that wounded two teenagers on the property of Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor of New York, was a disturbing development in a campaign that has seen him hammer Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul over public safety and a controversial bail reform law enacted more than three years ago.
The random incident Sunday afternoon outside his Long Island house — his two 16-year-old daughters were inside, terrified but uninjured — provided Zeldin with an opportunity, however personally unwelcome, to sharpen his message on an issue for which concerns cross party lines and potential solutions have often defied typical partisan divides.
“This is day after day after day,” Zeldin told Fox News on Monday. “And there are a lot of parents, there are a lot of families, dealing with this reality of rising crime in New York. For us, fortunately, my daughters knew exactly how to respond. But listen, they were just sitting there at the kitchen table doing homework and bullets started going off all around them.”
An ally of former President Donald Trump, Zeldin has mostly run a one-issue campaign focused on crime and his criticism of the 2019 Democratic-led enactment of a bail reform law that made it more difficult for judges to keep some suspects behind bars. The law has been amended twice, but Republicans and some Democrats have pushed for more substantial revisions. While the backlash is real, Zeldin’s ability to parlay it into a winning message remains in doubt.