January 6 committee slated to formally advance Steve Bannon criminal contempt report Tuesday

The House committee investigating the January 6 US Capitol attack is expected to formally kick off the process to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies, in contempt of Congress on Tuesday night when the panel is scheduled to meet and advance a referral to the Justice Department.

The measure is expected to move to a floor vote without any opposition from the committee members and marks a critical milestone in the investigation as the panel hopes even the remote threat of jail time inspires more Trump-aligned witnesses to cooperate.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the committee will adopt a contempt report, which was released Monday night and outlines the efforts the committee made to get a witness to comply with the subpoena, and the failure by the witness to do so.

This report is then referred to the House for a vote. If the vote succeeds, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi certifies the report to the United States attorney for the District of Columbia. Under law, this certification then requires the United States attorney to “bring the matter before the grand jury for its action,” but the Justice Department will also make its own determinations for prosecution.

Any individual who is found liable for contempt of Congress is then guilty of a crime that may result in a fine and between one and 12 months imprisonment. But this process is rarely invoked and rarely leads to jail time.

Key Biden immigration nominee to testify amid busiest US-Mexico border in two decades

President Joe Biden’s pick to lead US Customs and Border Protection will testify before a Senate panel Tuesday and make his case for why he should lead the border agency amid one of the busiest years in two decades on the southern border.

Tucson, Arizona, police chief Chris Magnus’ nomination had been delayed by Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden, who cited unanswered questions about the Portland protests last year. The Department of Homeland Security has since provided additional information, putting Magnus’ nomination back on track.

The hearing comes as the border agency, already strained from months of increasing arrests, faces scrutiny over its handling of the sudden arrival of thousands migrants in Del Rio, Texas, last month and the continued use of a Trump-era public health order to rapidly expel migrants encountered at the US-Mexico border.

Biden tapped Magnus to head CBP in May. On Tuesday, Magnus plans to tout his border experience and commitment to trade, according to prepared remarks obtained by CNN. In his opening testimony, Magnus also acknowledges the challenges associated with heading the agency.

“More than a few colleagues, friends, and family members have asked me, ‘What are you thinking?’ Why would I choose to take on the important but challenging responsibility of leading CBP at this moment?” he’ll say, according to his prepared remarks. “I want to make a difference.”

Colin Powell, first Black US secretary of state, dies of COVID complications amid cancer battle

Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state whose leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last years of the 20th century and the early years of the 21st, has died from complications from Covid-19, his family said on Facebook. He was 84.

“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19,” the Powell family wrote on Facebook, noting he was fully vaccinated.

Powell had multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells that suppresses the body’s immune response, as well as Parkinson’s, Peggy Cifrino, Powell’s longtime chief of staff, confirmed to CNN. Even if fully vaccinated against Covid-19, those who are immunocompromised are at greater risk from the virus.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the family said.

Powell was a distinguished and trailblazing professional soldier whose career took him from combat duty in Vietnam to becoming the first Black national security adviser during the end of Ronald Reagan’s presidency and the youngest and first African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush

