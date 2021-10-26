Facebook revelations add new momentum to efforts to rein in Big Tech
Damning new revelations about Facebook’s role in the deadly January 6 insurrection have renewed lawmakers’ resolve to crack down on Silicon Valley, teeing up a potential watershed moment that will test the powerful industry’s clout on Capitol Hill.
In recent years, there’s been growing bipartisan support to rein in online platforms by breaking up Big Tech or overhauling the legal protections for internet companies, as lawmakers from both parties have complained about industry abuses and given up hope that tech giants will regulate themselves. Those efforts, however, have so far floundered.
But new disclosures about how Big Tech’s behavior is having a corrosive impact on society — from failing to tamp down the “Stop the Steal” movement that fueled violence at the Capitol to pushing algorithms that funnel harmful content to teenagers and children — are bolstering cross-the-aisle calls for change.
Yet it’s still unclear whether anger will actually translate into action on Capitol Hill, where reforms have so far remained elusive and partisan divides remain over what Congress’ oversight role should look like.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.