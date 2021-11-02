Manchin warns he may vote against Biden social safety net plan

Sen. Joe Manchin said he won’t support the $1.75 trillion social safety net expansion bill Democrats are negotiating until there is “greater clarity” about the impact it will have on the country’s national debt and the economy, casting major doubt about whether President Joe Biden can get his agenda through Congress.

At a news conference on Monday afternoon, Manchin laid out fundamental concerns over the approach that Biden and his party are taking in their sweeping agenda. He rejected the party’s push to expand social programs and castigated Democrats for using “gimmicks” to hide the true cost of the plan and said far more time is needed to evaluate its economic impact to guard against potential negative consequences.

Recommended for you +19 20 celebrations this holiday season besides Christmas From religious festivals to ceremonies honoring the change of seasons, as well as secular events that take place in many different countries, Stacker has gathered information from various sources to compile a diverse list of fall and winter holidays celebrated all over the world. Click for more.

Despite months of a lobbying campaign by the White House to win over Manchin, including by cutting the price tag in half and making cuts to key programs, the West Virginia moderate’s comments indicate that Democrats may never be able to win his support on this proposal.

“I’m open to supporting a final bill that helps move our country forward, but I am equally open to voting against a bill that hurts our country,” he said in a warning shot to his party.

The comments come at a critical time for Biden’s agenda and are a major blow to party leaders who had been hoping to imminently pass the social safety net plan along with a separate $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Democratic leaders had been trying to pass both measures, which are key to Biden’s agenda, as soon as this week.

Pence says he looked to James Madison as he certified the 2020 election for Biden

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Monday evening that he had looked to Founding Father James Madison as he had certified the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden, despite pressure from former President Donald Trump to block it.

Asked during an event at the University of Iowa who had told him to buck Trump’s plan, Pence responded, “James Madison.”

The former vice president also cited the Bible, saying, “Psalm 15 says he who keeps his oath even when it hurts.”

He noted that he had written a letter to Congress expressing concern over voting in some states.

“I continue to share those concerns and I support efforts in states to improve voter integrity as has been done in places like Georgia and Arizona and elsewhere,” Pence said, even though there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in any state during the 2020 election.

But, he added, “the only role of the federal government is to open and count the electoral votes that were sent by the states. You’ve got to be willing to do your duty.”

The comments add new insight into Pence’s mindset on January 6, when he presided over Congress as it affirmed Biden’s victory. When Pence refused to intervene, Trump turned on his vice president, attacking him on Twitter even as the insurrection at the US Capitol was unfolding.

The former vice president had said in June that he and Trump have spoken “many times” since leaving office but that “I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye” about January 6, when Pence was rushed out of the Senate chamber as rioters, some calling for his death, stormed the halls of Congress.

Navy investigation finds that US nuclear-powered submarine hit uncharted underwater mountain

A US nuclear-powered submarine that struck an underwater object in early October had hit an uncharted underwater mountain, an investigation found, forcing it to head from the South China Sea to Guam for repairs.

The USS Connecticut had been operating in the contested waterway when it struck the object on October 2, but it was unclear at the time what it had hit.

“The investigation determined USS CONNECTICUT grounded on an uncharted seamount while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region,” a 7th Fleet spokesperson told CNN in a statement. US 7th Fleet operates in the Western Pacific and Indian oceans.

Though the Seawolf-class submarine suffered some injuries to crew members and some damage, the Navy said the nuclear propulsion plant was not damaged in the accident. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The command investigation for the USS Connecticut has been submitted to Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, the commander of 7th Fleet, for his review.

— From wire reports