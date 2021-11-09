Judge denies Trump’s overnight request for injunction in executive privilege case, still needs to rule on main case

Former President Donald Trump’s latest procedural attempt to keep secret documents from his presidency about the January 6 insurrection quickly failed overnight.

Trump late on Monday night had asked Judge Tanya Chutkan of the DC District Court to block the records from being handed over to the House Select Committee investigating January 6 while he continues to fight in court.

A federal judge ruled that she won’t let the ex-President get ahead of her forthcoming decision on whether he can block the National Archives from turning over records to the US House on Friday.

His request and the judge’s response amount to an odd blip in a historic case about the power of a former president.

Effectively, Trump’s request for an emergency injunction was an attempt to get ahead of Chutkan’s ruling in the coming days. The judge is expected to decide soon on whether the National Archives should turn the tranche of Trump documents over to the House committee, possibly ahead of Friday — the deadline for the Archives to hand the documents over.

In denying Trump’s request, Chutkan called Trump’s Monday filing “premature” and said she plans to rule “expeditiously” on his case.

Republican congressman details threatening voicemail he received after voting for bipartisan infrastructure bill

Republican Rep. Fred Upton on Monday shared a threatening voicemail he had received after voting for the bipartisan infrastructure bill last week.

♦ In the voicemail, which Upton played during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on “AC360,” a caller told the Michigan Republican: “I hope you die. I hope everybody in your fking family dies,” while labeling him a “fking piece of sht traitor.”

Upton was one of just 13 House Republicans who voted with Democrats on Friday to pass the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill after hours of delays and debating among Democrats. The legislation, which passed the Senate in August, will deliver $550 billion in new federal investments in America’s infrastructure over five years, including roads, bridges, mass transit, rail, airports, ports and waterways.

Following the Friday vote, Upton tweeted in part, “I regret that this good, bipartisan bill became a political football in recent weeks. Our country can’t afford this partisan dysfunction any longer.”

On Monday evening, he told Cooper, “I’ll tell you it’s a terrible way — we have seen civility really downslide here. I’m concerned about my staff. They are taking these calls.”

Harris tasked with the next phase of cleaning up Biden administration’s French faux pas

When President Barack Obama’s decision to scrap a planned missile defense system in the fall of 2009 left a pair of European allies feeling jilted, Vice President Joe Biden embarked on a three-day tour to coax relations back to health.

Twelve years later, Biden — now the US President responsible for vexing another European ally — is entrusting his vice president with a similar mission.

Arriving in Paris on Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris is setting off on a five-day effort to revitalize the French-American relationship less than two months after the longest American allies were blindsided by Biden’s decision to help Australia develop nuclear submarines — sinking France’s own submarine deal with Australia in the process. The visit will also be Harris’ first to Europe in her new role, a key diplomatic test for the vice president and an opportunity to burnish her foreign policy credentials after a rocky first foreign trip earlier this year.

Harris’ trip to Paris comes on the heels of Biden’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G-20 conference in Rome, during which Biden acknowledged “clumsy” handling of the submarine affair. But while French officials have been heartened by the US rhetoric in recent weeks — including on Macron’s priority of bolstering European defenses — French officials say they are still looking for concrete US actions to make amends.

— From wire reports