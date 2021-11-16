Chris Christie blames Trump’s rhetoric about stolen election for January 6 insurrection

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he believes the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 was the result of former President Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

“I think everything that he was saying from Election Night forward incited people to that level of anger,” Christie, a longtime friend and high-profile supporter of Trump, told CNN’s Dana Bash in “Being... Chris Christie,” the second episode in Bash’s “Being...” series, which will air in full on Monday at 10 p.m. ET.

Recommended for you +11 10 challenges facing hybrid work models Pyn looked at the top challenges hybrid offices face as they grapple with the best way to bring employees back to the office. Click for more.

“I think people minimize what happened on the 6th by pointing to the speech that he gave on the Ellipse on the 6th,” he said.

Christie, a failed contender in the 2016 primary, says he voted for Trump in both 2016 and 2020. He also served as an adviser to the then-President, helping him prepare for the presidential debates ahead of last year’s election.

But Christie has been outspoken against Trump’s lies about the 2020 election results.

Asked by Bash if Trump was responsible for the insurrection, Christie said that while he doesn’t believe any one single person can be responsible for the actions of others, he does believe rioters attacked the Capitol that day because they thought the election had been stolen — a lie that was fed by Trump.

“I don’t think they would’ve gone there if they thought the election had been fair,” Christie said.

Christie, whose new book “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party From Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden” came out Tuesday, has in recent weeks been vocal about his vision for the future of the GOP.

‘Healthy debate,’ but no breakthroughs in Biden’s critical talks with China’s Xi Jinping

When Chinese President Xi Jinping beamed into the White House on Monday evening for a virtual summit with President Joe Biden, the two men needed no introduction.

“We’ve spent an awful lot of time talking to one another, and I hope we can have a candid conversation tonight as well,” Biden said as the talks got underway, sitting at the head of the Roosevelt Room table as Xi’s visage was broadcast on a pair of television screens.

From his seat in a cavernous room inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi was just as friendly.

“Although it’s not as good as a face-to-face meeting,” Xi said as the summit got underway, “I’m very happy to see my old friend.”

It was an auspicious start to some of the most critical talks of Biden’s presidency, given the deteriorating ties between Washington and Beijing and the reality, acknowledged by administration officials, that managing the US relationship with China will amount to Biden’s most critical international objective.

The affable greetings eventually turned more serious as Biden raised concerns about human rights, Chinese aggression toward Taiwan and trade issues. Throughout, the leaders engaged in a “healthy debate,” according to a senior administration official present for the discussions.

— From wire reports