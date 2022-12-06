...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of north and east central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to a quarter mile or less. If driving, slow down, use your
headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
Kevin McCarthy faces debt-limit dilemma as House GOP ratchets up demands amid speaker bid
House Republicans are plotting tactics for their new majority and weighing how to use their leverage to enact a laundry list of demands, with many zeroing in on an issue with enormous economic implications: Raising the nation’s borrowing limit.
It’s an issue confronting House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is rounding up the votes to win the House speaker race and facing pressure from some of his colleagues to more forcefully detail how he plans to handle the sensitive topic before they decide whether to support him on January 3 for the most powerful position in Congress.
In interviews with CNN, more than two dozen House GOP lawmakers laid out their demands to avoid the nation’s first-ever debt default, ranging from new immigration policies to imposing deep domestic spending cuts. And several Republicans flatly said they would oppose raising the borrowing limit even if all their demands were met, making McCarthy’s narrow path even narrower.
“I’m a no, no matter what,” Rep. Tim Burchett, a Tennessee Republican, said of raising the debt ceiling.
Despite Congress suspending the nation’s borrowing limit three times when Donald Trump was president, even under all-GOP control of Washington, lawmakers say it is highly uncertain how the matter will be dealt with in a divided Congress next year — reminiscent of the furious battles between House Republicans and Barack Obama’s White House that put the country on the brink of economic disaster.
For McCarthy, the debt ceiling debate will represent one of his most difficult balancing acts if he’s elected speaker: He would need to work with Senate Democrats and President Joe Biden to cut a deal and avoid economic catastrophe without angering his emboldened right flank for caving into the left. And unlike other bills in the GOP House that will die in the Democratic-led Senate, a debt ceiling increase is one of the few must-pass items awaiting the new Congress — something many Republicans see as critical leverage.
Hawaii activates National Guard as lava from Mauna Loa slowly inches closer to critical highway
Officials in Hawaii have activated the state’s National Guard to help in the response to the eruption of Mauna Loa, whose lava has been steadily oozing toward a critical highway for days.
The fountains of lava that have been shooting from the volcano over the past week are not a threat to communities or property, officials have maintained. Still, the eruption of the world’s largest active volcano has put residents and officials on edge as molten rock continues to flow toward Daniel K. Inouye Highway, threatening to shutter at least part of the shortest route linking the east and west sides of the Big Island.
As of Monday, the lava was about 2.16 miles from the highway, known locally as Saddle Road, according to the US Geological Survey. And the pace at which the lava moves has been unpredictable, making it challenging for experts to forecast a specific day when or if it could reach the highway.