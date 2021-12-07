Mitch McConnell moves to cut deal on debt ceiling but faces GOP resistance

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is quietly moving to concoct a plan that would allow the nation’s borrowing limit to be raised and force Democrats to ultimately cast the decisive and politically toxic vote — but he’ll first have to sell it to Republicans.

To accomplish his plan, Republicans will first need to cooperate under the rules of the Senate. And it’s unclear if the necessary 10 GOP senators will do just that.

McConnell, who has in the past developed creative ways to avoid a debt default without having Republicans cast the key vote, has been quietly working for weeks with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer ahead of the December 15 deadline set by the Treasury Department. His positioning amounts to a sharp shift from the last debt ceiling standoff earlier this fall when he initially refused to provide any GOP votes before cutting a deal to raise the debt ceiling for two months — and later pointedly told President Joe Biden there wouldn’t be GOP cooperation again.

Now ahead of yet another deadline to avoid the nation’s first-ever default, and the calamitous effects that would go with it, McConnell is eager to avoid a fiscal crisis that could be blamed on his party — especially as GOP fortunes are on the rise in next year’s midterm elections.

“The country is never going to default,” McConnell said confidently at a Wall Street Journal event Monday night. “We frequently have drama associated with this decision. But I can assure you the country will never default.”

CNN Exclusive: Top Pence aide cooperating with January 6 committee

Marc Short, the former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, is cooperating with the January 6 committee, a significant development that will give investigators insight from one of the highest-ranking Trump officials, according to three sources with knowledge of the committee’s activities.

Short remains one of Pence’s closest advisers and is a firsthand witness to many critical events the committee is examining, including what happened to Pence at the Capitol on January 6 and how former President Donald Trump pressured the former vice president not to certify the presidential election that day.

Short’s assistance signals a greater openness among Pence’s inner circle. One source told CNN the committee is getting “significant cooperation with Team Pence,” even if the committee has not openly discussed that. Another source told CNN that Short’s help is an example of the “momentum” the investigation is enjoying behind the scenes.

Last month, CNN reported that a number of figures close to Pence, including Short, may be willing, either voluntarily or under the guise of a “friendly subpoena,” to cooperate with the committee.

Short is considered one of Pence’s most loyal aides and has worked for the former vice president on and off for more than a decade, including when Pence was a member of Congress. It’s unclear whether Short’s cooperation comes with Pence’s blessing. Before working as Pence’s chief of staff, Short was Trump’s legislative director for the first 18 months of his presidency.

Short was with Pence for most of January 6, including after the vice president was rushed out of the Senate chamber and moved to a safe location beneath the Capitol. Rioters had broken in to stop the certification of the presidential election, and some were chanting “hang Mike Pence.”

Justice Department closes investigation into Emmett Till killing after failing to prove key witness lied

The Justice Department has officially closed its investigation into the infamous killing of Emmett Till without federal charges for a second time, leaving only more questions after a potentially significant claim from one of the last living witnesses led investigators on a fresh hunt for evidence.

In 2017, professor Timothy Tyson unearthed what appeared to be a key piece of evidence in one of the most haunting and grisly murders documented in the Jim Crow Era: a recantation from the woman at the center of the case who had accused Till of making sexual advances at her over 60 years ago.

Yet after an exhaustive investigation, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division has now concluded it cannot prove the woman lied to federal investigators about her story.

Fourteen-year-old Till, a Black teen from Chicago, was visiting family in Mississippi in 1955 — the scene of his fateful encounter with then-20-year-old Carolyn Bryant Donham. Accounts from that day differ, but witnesses alleged that Till whistled at Donham as she left the market she ran with her husband. Donham later testified in 1955 that Till grabbed her hand, her waist, and propositioned her, saying that he had been with “white women before.” Yet when that trial testimony was raised with her years later in a 2008 interview, Tyson claimed Donham told him: “That part’s not true.”

