Donald Trump Jr. said his father needed to ‘condemn’ Capitol violence as it unfolded, Meadows texts reveal

Donald Trump Jr. said in a series of text messages to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that his father needed to “condemn” the US Capitol insurrection as it unfolded.

The messages from Trump Jr. — which the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot revealed before voting to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress — provide a window into the kind of urgent messages that top Trump surrogates and officials traded as the riot unfolded.

♦ “’He’s got to condemn this sht ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough,’” Trump Jr. wrote in one message to Meadows, according to the committee’s vice chairwoman, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Cheney detailed that when Meadows had texted back that he agreed, Trump Jr. said: “We need an Oval office address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand.”

Only after pleading from aides and congressional allies inside the besieged Capitol on January 6 did the former President release a taped video urging the mass of his supporters to “go home,” while still fanning their misplaced grievances about a stolen election.

Air Force discharges 27 troops for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

The Air Force has discharged 27 service members for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told CNN on Monday, making these likely the first troops to be removed from the military for failure to obey the vaccine mandate.

They were involuntarily separated for failing to follow the lawful order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Stefanek said.

The Air Force had the earliest deadline for vaccination, requiring its service members to be fully vaccinated by November 2. Members of the Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard had until December 2.

Stefanek said it is unclear whether any of the 27 service members were Space Force Guardians. All the members were in their first enlistments and had served less than six years, so their requests for vaccine exemptions did not go to a board, Stefanek said.

The Air Force had already removed 37 people who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine during basic training, Stefanek said, making those entry-level separations.

Last week, the Air Force laid out its COVID-19 policy, making it clear that service members who refuse to obey the lawful order to be vaccinated would face disciplinary actions, including discharge from the service without involuntary separation pay.

— From wire reports