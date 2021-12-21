Biden announces plan for free at-home tests

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday a purchase of a half-billion at-home rapid Covid-19 tests and a plan to distribute them free to Americans who request them through a website, one of a series of new steps he’ll unveil as the country faces a potentially crippling wintertime surge of infections.

The 500 million new tests will be made available next month and will reach Americans through the mail, the official said. The administration is still working to determine how many tests each household may request.

The new test shipment scheme will come during remarks meant to underscore the White House’s plan to confront what is expected to be a large spike in cases driven by the now-dominant Omicron variant in the coming weeks. Already, cases are rising rapidly in areas around the country and hospitals are nearing capacity.

Among the President’s new initiatives is a plan to prepare 1,000 military service members to deploy to overburdened hospitals across the country in January and February, administration officials said. Those service members will include doctors, nurses, medics and other military medical personnel.

An official said, “God willing” the full 1,000 wouldn’t be needed, “but if we do, they are ready and they’re mobilized.”

Judge rejects Oath Keepers’ efforts to dismiss charge in January 6 prosecutions

A federal judge has ruled against a notable attempt to throw out the felony charge that’s the backbone of January 6 criminal prosecutions, bolstering the government’s case against 17 Oath Keeper defendants accused of conspiring to overtake the US Capitol.

“The court is persuaded by none of their contentions,” Judge Amit Mehta wrote in his Monday opinion of the Oath Keeper defendants’ arguments to dismiss their felony obstruction of a congressional proceeding charge.

Mehta decided that the January 6 rioters’ alleged actions could be charged under the law protecting official proceedings of Congress and characterized as obstruction akin to witness tampering. “If the government can carry its burden of proof at trial, a conviction of Defendants premised on such activities would not violate the First Amendment,” the judge wrote.

Defendants in January 6 cases have tried to argue they weren’t obstructing Congress under the law, and that the electoral vote certification couldn’t be called an official proceeding, among other things.

Secret Service names senior official to crack down on Covid-19 scams

The US Secret Service is stepping up its efforts to claw back some of the billions of dollars that Covid-19-related fraud has cost the economy by tapping a senior official to work with law enforcement agencies across the country on the issue.

Roy Dotson, who has spent nearly three decades in law enforcement, will be the agency’s point person for working with big banks to seize stolen Covid-19 recovery funds, and with the Justice Department to help crack down on the scammers.

The goal is to “maximize our investigative impact” and “recover as much as we can” in stolen money, Dotson told CNN. He is also the assistant special agent in charge in the Secret Service’s Jacksonville field office.

The Secret Service says its work has led to the seizure of more than $1.2 billion and return of more than $2.3 billion in ill-gotten gains. One hundred people have been arrested.

But the agency still has more than 900 active criminal investigations into Covid-19-related financial fraud. And Dotson said he wants to see these investigations have a bigger impact. That means seizing big tranches of stolen funds and, with the help of the Justice Department, putting prolific scammers behind bars.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my career as far as the magnitude and the scope,” Dotson said, referring to Covid-related financial fraud.

It’s part of a continued effort, 21 months into the coronavirus pandemic, by US law enforcement officials to prosecute well-organized criminal groups that have fleeced programs for unemployment insurance and small business loans.

The news comes as President Joe Biden is set to give a speech Tuesday on the recent surge in Omicron variant coronavirus cases.

The roughly $2 trillion coronavirus relief package known as the CARES Act that became law in March 2020 brought unemployment benefits and loans to millions of Americans, but it also opened up opportunities for criminals to exploit those programs by fraudulently applying for aid.

