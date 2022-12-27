A missing kidnapped baby was found in a stolen car’s back seat hours after the suspect’s arrest
Two Indianapolis police officers had spent the day searching in vain for a missing baby in a stolen vehicle when they stopped to eat and gather their wits.
A woman suspected of stealing the 2010 black Honda Accord had been taken into custody earlier that day, on December 22, but the vehicle was still missing. More urgently, baby Kason Thomass, who was in the car with his twin Kyair Thomass when it was stolen three days earlier in Columbus, Ohio, had yet to be found.
“It was time for us to decompress because we were disappointed that we could not find him,” Sgt. Shawn Anderson of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told CNN affiliate WISH-TV. “And then God opened up the heavens to us and almost took him and put him right in our hands.”
At the same time as the officers had stopped to eat, two women were also getting hungry during their search for the same baby, they told the Indianapolis Star.
Indianapolis resident Shyann Delmar and her cousin, Mecka Curry, told the paper they had been following their own trail of clues about the missing baby since Wednesday.
According to the Star, Delmar’s interest in the case began on Tuesday, when she had an interaction with a woman who she and Curry believed looked like the suspect in the kidnapping.
The cousins arranged a meeting with the woman on Thursday and helped lead police to their location, they told the Star, and the woman was taken into custody. Police announced the arrest of the kidnapping suspect, Nalah Jackson, that same afternoon. CNN reached out to Indianapolis police to verify if the woman the cousins knew only as “Mae” was indeed Jackson.
The suspect, Nalah Jackson, 24, was awaiting extradition to Columbus, where she faces two felony counts of kidnapping. A warrant for Jackson’s arrest was filed through the Franklin County Court, according to an online docket. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has also charged Jackson with battery of bodily waste, online court records show.
The US asylum backlog is nearing 1.6 million
Nearly 1.6 million asylum applications are pending in US immigration courts and at US Citizenship and Immigration Services — the largest number of pending asylum cases on record, according to analysis of federal data by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University.
US immigration courts have seen an over seven-fold increase in asylum cases from fiscal year 2012, when there were 100,000 cases pending, and the end of fiscal year 2022, when the backlog grew to over 750,000, per the clearinghouse.
“Since then, in just the first two months of [fiscal year] 2023, the asylum backlog jumped by over 30,000 new cases and now totals, 787,882,” the clearinghouse stated.
The asylum seekers are from 219 different countries and speak 418 different languages, according to the Syracuse group.