Southern Crescent Women In Business has tapped Margo Taylor of Sheek Studios GA to head the DeKalb Chapter of the organization.

"We are excited to have Margo Taylor, an energized and successful businesswoman, run the DeKalb Chapter of Southern Crescent Women In Business," said founder Ariel Shaw. "We have been searching for a person who embodies the vision that we want for that section of the Southern Crescent, and Margo was a natural fit."

Taylor is the owner and founder of multiple successful spas all located in the Southern Crescent - in Henry, Fayette and DeKalb.

Taylor is a native of Miami, Florida. In 2006, she relocated to McDonough, where she started her career as a police officer for over eight years. In 2015, Taylor founded Sheek Studio as a licensed esthetician and multi-certified lash artist. The change in career has given her the platform to showcase her creativity, while making her clients feel their absolute best. Taylor’s expertise and passion is providing services to empower and naturally enhance the beauty of woman.

Sheek Studio currently has three locations McDonough, Fayetteville, and one opening in February in DeKalb in Avondale Estates. Services include natural lash extensions, facials and body waxing.

Taylor is excited about the opportunity to step into a leadership role in DeKalb County with Southern Crescent Women In Business.

"I am honored to be the chapter leader for The Southern Crescent Women in Business, DeKalb County Chapter. Our organization has done an amazing job by advocating at the local, state, as well as national level for women in business," she said. "Southern Crescent Women in Business empowers women to own their voice, to understand and communicate their unique story and always be in control of their financial destiny. As the chapter leader of DeKalb County, I will support, educate, empower, and advocate for all women-owned businesses. I will take pride in building relationships and giving back to the community in which I will serve."

For more information about Sheek Studios visit https://sheekstudioga.com. To learn more about Southern Crescent Women In Business and to join the movement, visit https://scwibga.org.