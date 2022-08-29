A Dutch soldier died in Indianapolis Sunday night after he and two others were wounded in a shooting this weekend at a hotel there, the Dutch Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
The soldier, a member of the Dutch Commando Corps whose name has not been released, had been listed in critical condition following the shooting early Saturday morning.
The conditions of two other soldiers also wounded in the incident remain unchanged, the ministry's statement said. "They are conscious and able to speak."
The soldiers were in Indiana for a training exercise when the shooting occurred outside the hotel where they were staying shortly before 4 a.m., according to authorities.
Officers responded to a Hampton Inn, where they found three men with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release, attributing the shooting to a "disturbance" which "occurred" between the victims and the suspect or suspects. The shooting occurred during the soldiers' off time, the Dutch Ministry of Defense said in an earlier release.
"Detectives do not believe this was a random act," police said.
The Dutch soldiers had been training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, a 1,000-acre complex southeast of Indianapolis used for training by the Department of Defense "as well as other allies," the Indiana National Guard told CNN affiliate WISH in a statement.
The shooting remains under investigation. Authorities have reported no arrests in connection with the incident.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Which states had the most fatal accidents involving large trucks in 2020? Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to find out. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.