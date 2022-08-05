Ten people -- including three children -- have died following a house fire in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania, early Friday morning, state police confirmed to CNN.
The victims range in age from 5 to 79 years old, according to authorities.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
As a home delivery subscriber, you get free unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, obituaries, legal notices, local features, and the e-edition.
All you need is your print subscription account number and your last name.
Don't know your subscription number? Email access@henryherald.com with your delivery address.
Get unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, local features, obituaries, legal notices, and the e-edition, on your computer, tablet or phone starting at $3.99.
*All subscriptions auto-renew at the same rate.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|30 days unlimited access
|$3.99
|for 30 days
|90 days unlimited access (17% off regular price)
|$9.99
|for 90 days
|365 days unlimited access (27% off regular price)
|$34.99
|for 365 days
Get 3 days of unlimited digital access to HenryHerald.com including stories, photos, obituaries, e-edition and more on your computer, tablet or phone for $1.99.
Support Henry County journalism and subscribe now.
*Subscription does not auto-renew.
Ten people -- including three children -- have died following a house fire in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania, early Friday morning, state police confirmed to CNN.
The victims range in age from 5 to 79 years old, according to authorities.
Nescopeck is roughly 95 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Authorities responded to the scene of a two-story house fire a little before 3 a.m. Friday, according to a public information report from state police. Three adults made it out safely, while the 10 victims were located dead inside.
"Firefighters attempted courageous efforts to make entry into the house in the rear, but were pushed back from extensive flames and heat," State Police Lt. Derek Felsman said in a Friday morning news conference.
The victims were identified by state police as Dale Baker, 19; Star Baker, 22; David Daubert Sr., 79; Brian Daubert, 42; Shannon Daubert, 45; Laura Daubert, 47; and Marian Slusser, 54. The three children killed were identified as two boys, ages 5 and 6, and a girl, age 7.
"We are utilizing multiple department assets to ensure a thorough and complete investigation into this fatal fire," Felsman said. The house was "completely destroyed," by the blaze, state police said.
When asked whether authorities were conducting a criminal investigation into the blaze, Felsman responded that "it's a fire investigation at this time."
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce told CNN.
"Should the fire marshals determine the cause to be intentional and incendiary, we would begin a criminal investigation for arson," he said.
The American Red Cross said it was responding to the needs of people displaced by the fire through financial support and other services, including mental health resources for those affected and first responders.
"As this situation continues to develop, we are committed to the community of Nescopeck and will, in coordination with local and county officials, bring our support and programs to help those affected by this tragedy," the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region told CNN in a statement.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Stacker compares and contrasts Alfred Hitchcock and Steven Spielberg, according to the data and history available. Similarities and differences are highlighted between the movie careers of the two auteurs, according to runtime, IMDb user rating, Metascore, legacy, consistency, genre, shot le… Click for more.
CNN's Liam Reilly contributed to this report.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific and results only reflect the opinions of participants.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.