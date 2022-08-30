An 11-year-old boy died after he fell into the water and was swept into a storm drain during a flash flood in northwest Arkansas Monday evening, according to police.
An adult who tried to save the boy also was swept into the drain and was rescued, officials said.
Bentonville fire and police crews were called to assist "two people that had been swept into a storm drain by floodwaters" at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, police said.
Shortly after arriving, rescue personnel found a 47-year-old woman "and removed her from the storm drain," police said. She was taken to a hospital and her current condition is unknown.
First responders continued their search and found the 11-year-old boy, according to the news release. "The child was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately died," police said.
The child fell into the water and the current swept him under, McInnis said. The woman jumped into the water to save the boy and was swept away as well, Boydston told CNN.
The incident is under investigation.
There was heavy rain and thunderstorms in Bentonville on Monday evening. Over 1.5 inches of rain were recorded in the 5 p.m. hour at the Rogers Executive Airport, just east of Bentonville.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
On Monday, Democratic U.S. Senatorial incumbent the Rev. Raphael Warnock brought his Bus Tour Across Georgia 2022 to Albany. He delivered a fiery speech offering reasons he should return to Washington to an enthusiastic crowd that vowed to help send him on his way. Click for more.
CNN Weather's Monica Garrett contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.