11-year-old Locust Grove student pens children's book

Demetrius Purvis II

LOCUST GROVE — Football is one game that Demetrius Purvis II knows very well.

His knowledge of the game began at the young age of 4, but grew into a lasting passion after the Locust Grove youth became triumphant in the flag football league. 

"All Through the Game" is set to hit shelves on Oct. 4.
"All Through the Game" is a rhythmic book that can be read along to the song "The Wheels on the Bus" and take children on the adventure of what it is like to physically play the sport.

