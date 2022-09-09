Two men were arrested and a "substantial cache of illegal material" to manufacture ghost guns was recovered in Southern California on Friday, police said.
About 200 ghost gun frames, handgun slides, two assault weapons, a rifle, firearms magazines, ammunition and numerous parts and tools for manufacturing ghost guns were recovered as a result of an investigation by the Regional Illegal Firearms Trafficking Team (RIFTT), according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Ghost guns, which are untraceable, self-assembled firearms, are often put together with parts sold online, and in April were the subject of new regulations announced by the Biden administration.
Under new regulations, anyone purchasing a kit must undergo a background check, and those selling kits are required to include a serial number on the components that make up the weapon, so the eventual firearm can be traced.
The RIFTT, which is comprised of the LAPD's Gang and Narcotics Division (GND), Homeland Security Investigations and the Los Angeles Airport Police, served two search warrants Friday morning at addresses in San Pedro and in Gardena, according to police.
"The search warrant was the result of an investigation by RIFTT where a foreign national had attempted to illegally export 11 ghost guns," the LAPD said.
One of the arrested men was booked for manufacturing assault weapons. The second was booked for violation of a rule that "generally makes it unlawful for any nonimmigrant alien to ship or transport in interstate or foreign commerce, or possess in," police said.
Unions have been a driving force behind many reforms that are now fundamental labor protections, like the minimum wage, overtime pay, and child labor laws, and an influential interest in U.S. elections. But unionization has been on a steady downward trajectory in recent decades. Today, only … Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.