2 Black girls were charged with hate crimes after allegedly hitting a woman on a bus and making 'anti-White' statements, police say

New York City Police Department logo is seen at the precinct in Times Square on December 15, 2021 in New York City, New York.

 Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images

Two Black girls have been charged with hate crimes after the New York City Police Department says they assaulted a White woman and made "anti-White" statements, according to a Tuesday news release from the NYPD.

The incident took place on July 9 around 6:50 p.m. on a southbound MTA bus in Queens when three girls and the victim, a 57-year-old White woman, got into a "verbal dispute," an NYPD spokesperson said. One of the girls yelled, "I hate White people. I hate the way they talk," according to CNN affiliate WCBS-TV.

