ATLANTA — Twenty-three physicians from Georgia Urology – the largest urology practice in Georgia – rank among Atlanta’s Top Doctors in Atlanta magazine’s July issue including Riverdale physicians Dr. Daniel Canter and Dr. Barry M. Zisholtz .
The list annually honors notable physicians among the area’s healthcare landscape.
Atlanta magazine creates its list from a roster of doctors selected by Professional Research Service’s (PRS) database. Physicians are asked to nominate fellow physicians they deem the best in their field of practice. The featured doctors were screened and selected through the verification of licensing and review of any infractions through applicable boards, agencies, and rating services.
According to Dan Fellner, CEO of Georgia Urology, the honor aligns with the practice’s goal of attracting and developing outstanding urologists and thought leaders who provide the best care to patients.
“We appreciate the recognition of our doctors as they continuously work hard to offer excellent patient care,” Fellner said. “At Georgia Urology, we’re fortunate to have many of the top urologists in the state. Patients who choose our practice can rest assured they will be treated with the utmost expertise and compassion.”
• Dr. Daniel Canter practices at Georgia Urology’s Riverdale and Midtown offices. He graduated cum laude from New York University. He later received his medical degree from George Washington University School of Medicine, graduating as the valedictorian. He completed his residency in urology from the University of Pennsylvania. Following this, Dr. Canter pursued specialized fellowship training in urologic oncology at the Fox Chase Cancer Center. Dr. Canter has been awarded many professional affiliations and awards during his career. A few examples of his memberships include the Society for Urologic Oncology (SUO) Clinical Trials Consortium, American Urologic Association (AUA), Radiation Therapy Oncology Group (RTOG), and the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) Think Tank. He has also received multiple honors and awards, including the American College of Surgeons Young Fellow’s Mentorship Program and the Outstanding Scholar in Urology Award from the University of Pennsylvania’s Urology Department.
• Dr. Barry M. Zisholtz practices at Georgia Urology’s Riverdale office. His areas of expertise include kidney stones, prostate cancer, overactive bladder, urinary incontinence, low testosterone, and erectile dysfunction. He received his medical degree from New York Medical College. He was awarded a summer fellowship in pulmonary medicine at Metropolitan Hospital in New York. He performed his urology residency and completed a surgical internship at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York, N.Y. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and is board certified by the American Board of Urology. Additionally, he is a member of the Atlanta Urological Society and the American Urological Association.
This year those physicians are: Drs. John Abbott, Roosevelt Allen, Ronald Anglade, Emily Blum, Daniel Canter, Carl Capelouto, Wolfgang Cerwinka, Bert Chen, Shuvro De, Walter Falconer, Michael Garcia-Roig, Froylan Gonzalez, Mark Haber, Andrew Kirsch, Lewis Kriteman, Lambda Msezane, Warren Todd Oberle, Joel Rosenfeld, Hal Scherz, Edwin Smith, Shaya Taghechian, Jerry Yuan, and Barry Zisholtz.
Georgia Urology is the largest urology practice in Georgia with more than 30 locations and seven ambulatory surgery centers across metro Atlanta. The practice is comprised of more than 60 providers, and many of its physicians are fellowship-trained and hold advanced specialty training in oncology, robotic surgery, laparoscopy, infertility, incontinence, and pediatrics. Georgia Urology physicians use state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and advanced treatment techniques, including robot-assisted technology and minimally invasive procedures, in order to manage all urological problems in men, women, and children. It is the practice’s mission to inform and partner with patients to develop a personalized, compassionate, and comprehensive treatment plan for all of their urological conditions.
