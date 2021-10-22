A man who was fired Thursday from a grain services company in Nebraska returned to the facility later in the day and fatally shot two people and wounded another, police said.
Hours after he was terminated from the company, Max Hoskinson, 61, returned to the Agrex Elevator in Superior with a handgun and opened fire, Nebraska State Patrol said.
One person died at the scene, and another died in the hospital after being air-lifted for treatment.
Hoskinson was also killed after an employee obtained a shotgun from an office and returned fire, police said.
The injured person was treated and released from a hospital in Superior.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a tweet that he's praying for the shooting victims.
"The news of the attack on Agrex Elevator in Superior is shocking and devastating," he said.
Police didn't release the names of victims Thursday.
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating with help from local agencies, police said.
Superior is a city in southern Nebraska near the Kansas border.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
