Two people died after a small plane collided with a paraglider outside of Houston on Tuesday, the Fort Bend County constable told CNN on Wednesday.
The single-engine Cessna 208 crashed Tuesday morning shortly after colliding with a paraglider outside of Fulshear, just west of Houston, a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration said.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the collision, it said.
There was one person on board the plane and one person using the paraglider, the statement said. The identities of the two people who died were not released by the FAA.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.