McDONOUGH — Two Henry County students will be competing in the 2022 Georgia Association of Educators’ State Spelling Bee Championship on Friday.
Ananya Augustine, 14, from Eagle’s Landing Middle School, and Christian Orleus, 13, from Luella Middle School, are two of the 20 total spellers to compete.
Students will take a 30-minute timed test consisting of 25 vocabulary and 25 spelling questions either at home or their school. Prior to starting, each student is required to take an integrity pledge in which they agree not to cheat.
The state winner will move on to the national finals to be held in person in National Harbor, Maryland June 1-2. The competition will be broadcast on ION and its affiliated networks.
“This has been a trying two years for all concerned so I truly admire the patience, perseverance and understanding our spellers, their families, teachers and schools for their dedication in making this happen,” said GAE President Lisa Morgan. “I applaud our finalists and everyone who participated starting last September. I foresee us returning to the preferable and familiar spelling bee format next year.”
