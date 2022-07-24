Two people were killed and at least five others were injured in a shooting Sunday at a park in the Los Angeles neighborhood of San Pedro, officials said.
Investigators believe the shooting began as a dispute between two parties at Peck Park, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Kelly Muniz said during a news conference. "We're continuing to clear the park for evidence and potentially additional victims," she said.
