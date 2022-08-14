Two people died after a small plane crashed into a building in Illinois on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The pilot of the single-engine Mooney M20 reported an engine issue before the aircraft crashed near Highway 116 in Hanna City, about 170 miles south of Chicago, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. There were two people on board the small plane when it went down.

