McDONOUGH — Henry County police are asking for help to identify two people accused of attempted burglary.
On Feb. 22, the suspects attempted to break into storage units at XXXStorage on Farris Drive.
They were seen leaving the area in a dark colored Chevy pick up truck.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Sgt. N. Roberts at 770-288-7343 or the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121. Tips, photos and videos can also be sent via text at 770-220-7009.
