A 2-year-old boy in North Carolina died after being run over by construction equipment Friday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said.
Emergency crews went to the scene about 5 p.m. after a family acquaintance operating a skid-steer loader ran over the child, Terry Wright, chief of staff for the sheriff's office, told CNN.
Wright said no one has been charged and the investigation will continue.
