Updated: November 7, 2022 @ 9:43 pm
Brentson Thomas
McDONOUGH — The search continues for a man suspected of shooting a Henry County Sheriff’s Office detention officer and killing another person Friday afternoon.
Law enforcement is looking for Brentson Bernard Thomas, 32, who was last seen at the Hadden Place Apartment Complex in McDonough wearing gray sweatpants and a dark-colored hoodie.
Thomas is a Black male with short black hair, brown eyes, with a New Orleans Saints tattoo on his neck. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.
The vehicle Thomas was driving, a 2020 dark gray Toyota Camry with Georgia license plate No. CKD8148, has been found, though police have not released the location.
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Thomas’ arrest. He is wanted on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the officer was shot multiple times and was in critical but stable condition on Friday. No further information has been released about the officer.
The HCSO is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas to call 911 or the HCSO office at 770-288-7103.
Thomas is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
