McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools is asking for community’s opinion on the Board of Education’s 2022 meeting schedule.
The schedule will follow the same format used the last several years. Meetings will be held on the second Tuesday of the month. The study session will begin at 4 p.m., followed by executive session at 6 p.m. and the business meeting at 7 p.m.
The only exceptions to meeting dates are April 18 and July 18. They will be held on the third Monday of the month due to spring break and the 2022 July 4 holiday.
To submit a comment on the proposed calendar, email publiccomments@henry.k12.ga.us with 2022 Board Meeting Schedule in the subject line. Comments will be excepted through Oct. 8.
To view the meeting schedule visit www.henry.k12.ga.us and select For Public Review and Comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.