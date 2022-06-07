McDONOUGH — Eighty-six roads in Henry County are set to be repaved by Blount Construction Company.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved awarding the $25 million contract Tuesday during the board’s regular meeting.
The project will be paid for using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax V, Transportation SPLOST and the Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant.
• SPLOST V - $12,737,240.85
• T-SPLOST - 9,306,406.84
• LMIG - 2,968,155.20
Rick Burkhalter, SPLOST cluster lead, said the county is following a new pavement management plan and is continuing to follow its road rating system to determine which roads need to be resurfaced first.
The following is a list roads to be resurfaced.
District 1
• Leguin Mill Road from Old Jackson Road to 2448 Leguin Mill Road
• Peeksville Road from South Ola to Old Jackson Road
• Stroud Road from Keys Ferry Road to Mt. Bethel
• South Ola from New Hope Road to New South Ola Ext
District 2
• Teal Vista from BIll Garner to end
• Canvasback Trail from Cul de Sac to end
• Wood Duck Way from Canvasback Trail to end
• Spivey Chase Lane from Jodeco Road to Cul de Sac
• Spivey Chase Trail from Spivey Chase Lane to Cul de Sac
• Spivey Chase Court from Spivey Chase Trail to Cul de Sac
• Kerrie Lane from Libby Lane to McCullough Road
• Libby Lane from Flippen Road to Cul de Sac
• Iris Court from Kerrie Court to Cul de Sac
• Kerrie Court from Cul de Sac to Cul de Sac
• Chuck Court from Libby Lane to Cul de Sac
• Catie Circle from Meredith Way to Cul de Sac
• Meredith Way from Flippen to Cul de Sac
• Mt. Carmel Road from Chambers Road to I-75
• N. Mt Carmel Road from Mt. Carmel Road to Jonesboro Road
• Flippen Road
• Old Griffin Road
District 3
• Jackson Lake Road from North of Bridge SR 81
• Island Shoals Road from Jackson Lake Road to Cul de Sac
• Tomlinson Street from McGarity to EOP
• Deer Run Lane from Allie Drive to Allie Drive
• Green Valley Circle from Deer Run Lane to Deer Run Lane
• Pinewood Court from Allie Drive to cul de sac
• Shorewood Court from Allie Drive to cul de sac
• Woodcliff Court from Allie Drive to cul de sac
• Lake Dow Road from N. Bethany Road to Upchurch Road
• Allie Drive from Lake Dow Road to Lake Dow Road
District 4
• Newcastle Vista from Crosshaven Way to Rockport Drive
• Rockport Drive from Brannan Road to Cul de Sac
• Clifton Ridge from Brannan Road to Cul de Sac
• Castlebar Way from Rockport Drive to Ardor Way
• Arbor Way from Clifton Ridge to Cul de Sac
• Crosshaven Way from Rockport Drive to Ardor Way
• Springdale Road
• Lakefront Drive
• Daileys Plantation Drive
• Daileys Plantation Trail
• Tunis Road • Patrick Henry Parkway
• Hunt Ridge Drive
• Oak Shores Drive
• Lakeridge Court
• Oakforest Drive
District 5
• Bunnie Trail from Panola Road to Cul de Sac
• Dink Scott Court from Cul de Sac to Cau de Sac
• Woodchuck Court from Bunnie Trail to Cul de Sac
• Kay Crossing from Bunnie Trail to Dink Scott Court
• Fair Drive from Line Crest Road to Fairvew Point
• Fairview Point from Fairview Road to Cul de Sac
• Ridgeway Point from Fairview Point to Cul de Sac
• Homestead Road begin at Cumberland Drive (Henry Co. Line) to McClendon (HC Line)
• Belmont Park Lane from Belmont Farm Drive to Cul de Sac
• Belmont Farm Drive from East Atlanta Road to EOP
• Citation Court from Belmont Farm Drive to Cul de Sac
• Triple Crown Lane from EOP to W. Panola Road
• Belair Lane from Belair Drive to Cul de Sac
• Belair Trail from Belair Drive to Belair Lane
• Caren Way from Belair Trail to Belair Lane
• Susan Lane from Belair Dr. to Caren Way
• Orchard Hill Drive from Fairview Road to Cul de Sac
• Orchard Hill Court from Orchard Hill to Cul de Sac
• Orchard View from Cul de Sac to Cul de Sac
• Palisades Way from Palisades Lane to EOP
• Palisades Drive from Bouldercrest Road to Cul de Sac
• Palisades Lane from Palisades Drive to Palisades Drive
• Saul Drive from Soloman Drive to Cul de Sac
• Soloman Drive from Fairview Road to joint
• Soloman Drive from joint to cul de sac
• King David Drive from Saint James Ct. to Soloman Dr.
• Saint James Court from Soloman Drive to Clayton County Line
• Trinity Trail from Cul de Sac to Saint Marys Ct.
• Saint Marys Court from Cul de Sac to Cul de Sac
• Hezekiah Way from Trinity Trl. to Cul de Sac
• Asa Drive from Soloman Dr. to Trinity Trail
• Timber Top Drive from Cul de Sac to Falling Timber Ct.
• Falling Timber Court from Timber Top Dr. to Cul de Sac
• Timberwood Drive from Hearn Road to Tall Timber Way
• Tall Timber Way from Falling Timber Ct. to Timber Tall Dr.
• Country Pine Drive from Bouldercrest Rd. to EOP
• Manor Way from Country Pines Dr. to EOP
• Pineview Terrace from Country Pines Dr. to Palisades Dr.
• Shady Pine Terrace from Country Pines to EOP
• Patillo Road from Thurman Road to Fairview Road
• Clark Drive from Cook Road to Dekalb County Line
• Clark Drive from Fairview Road to Cook Road
To follow the status of Henry County T-SPLOST projects, visit www.co.henry.ga.us/Departments/S-Z/SPLOST/TSPLOST
