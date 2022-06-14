McDONOUGH — Twenty-five roads in Henry County's Districts 2 and 5 are scheduled for a facelift.
Blount Construction Company was awarded the $350,267.16 contract. The scope of work includes asphalt patching, crack sealing and a high-density mineral bond application. The total length is approximately 3.75 miles.
The high density bond material, also known as HA5, is used to preserve asphalt, thereby extending the life of the road.
The project will be paid for using. Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax funds.
ROADS TO BE REPAIRED
• District 2
Christie Way (from Christie Court to cul de sac)
Christie Court (from Flippen Road to cul de sac)
Gunstock Court
Brisley Circle
Gonzaga Circle
Setter Trace
Crossbow Terrace
Shelnutt Court
Spaniel Terrace
Browning Field Way
Mustang Court
Newcastle Terrace (from Crosshaven Way to cul de sac)
Stone Haven Chase (from Crosshaven Way to cul de sac)
Dundee Court (from Arbor Way to cul de sac)
Edinburgh Court (from Arbor Way to cul de sac)
Glasgow Way (from Arbor Way to cul de sac)
Aberdean Court (from Arbor Way to cul de sac)
• District 5
Centennial Drive (from Fairview Road to cul de sac)
Gold Court (from Centennial Drive to cul de sac)
Crown Chase Drive (from Flat Shoals Church Road to cul de sac)
Copperwood Court (from Crown Chase Drive to cul de sac)
Pine Needle Court (from Crown Chase Drive to cul de sac)
Branch Forest Way (from Crown Chase Drive to cul de sac)
Tall Pines Court (from Branch Forest Way to cul de sac)
Fish Pond Court (from Branch Forest Way to cul de sac)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.