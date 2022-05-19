HAMPTON — Luella High students were the first of 10 high schools in the county to walk across the stage and into their future Wednesday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
In addition to collecting their diplomas, AMS is giving each graduate a free ticket to the Quaker State 400 NASCAR race weekend July 8-10.
“We’re honored to host Henry County schools, the class of 2022 graduates, and their supporters to recognize the students’ accomplishments,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “Better yet, we’re excited to invite these students back to the track in a few weeks at no charge to enjoy the entertainment of Flo Rida and thrills of a NASCAR event.”
Henry County graduations began Wednesday, May 18, and continue each day through May 27:
• May 18: Luella High School
• May 19: Ola High School
• May 20: Locust Grove High School
• May 21: Union Grove High School
• May 22: Woodland High School
• May 23: Hampton High School
• May 24: Stockbridge High School
• May 25: McDonough High School
• May 26: Dutchtown High School
• May 27: Eagles Landing High School
