A shooting inside a Nashville apartment Friday night left three young men dead and four injured, police said.
Those injured suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the Nashville Police Department said in a tweet.
Authorities recovered two guns at the scene, and there was no sign of forced entry, police said.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.