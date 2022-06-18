Three people suffered injuries Friday evening at San Francisco International Airport's departure terminal after a man attacked them with an "edged weapon," authorities said.
The suspect drove to the airport around 6 p.m. local time and walked around the departure terminal before pulling out the weapon and assaulting three men, San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Robert Rueca said in a statement.
The victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene and released, Rueca said.
The suspect's identity is being withheld at this time, pending charges and an active investigation, Rueca added.
Police are urging people to come forward and contact the department if they have any information regarding the assault.
CNN has reached out to the San Francisco International Airport for comment.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.