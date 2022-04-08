Three people were killed on Friday in an apparent robbery at the Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range in Grantville, Georgia, according to local police officials.
The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m., the Grantville Police Department said in a statement on Facebook. Grantville is about 50 miles southwest of Atlanta.
Officers were dispatched to the range shortly after 8 p.m., where they found the owner, his wife and their grandson murdered, Grantville Police said. Approximately 40 weapons and a camera DVR were also taken from the scene, they added.
Officials did not specify how the three victims were killed.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident, the agency said to CNN in an email.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) is involved in the investigation due to the number of weapons taken, police said. Members of the Coweta County Sheriff's Department are also assisting.
Authorities are asking anyone that drove by the shooting range between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., who may have seen vehicles other than a white Ford dual-rear-wheel truck and a black Ford Expedition, to contact them.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.