A 23-year-old man shot four coworkers -- three fatally -- at a manufacturing plant in western Maryland Thursday before fleeing the scene and exchanging gunfire with state police, authorities said.
A trooper and the suspect were wounded and hospitalized, according to Lt. Col. Bill Dofflemyer of the Maryland State Police.
Investigators have not yet established a motive for the workplace shooting, which occurred at about 2:30 p.m. ET, Washington County Sheriff Douglas W. Mullendore told reporters at a briefing. The suspect has not been charged, and therefore wasn't identified, Mullendore said.
The fatal incident is the 254th mass shooting this year, as the country is on pace to match or surpass last year's total, according to the Gun Violence Archive. It comes as the US House of Representatives have passed several bills aimed at gun reform, but those measures have little chance of passing in the Senate.
The victims and suspect were employees of Columbia Machine, Mullendore said. The company makes concrete products equipment, according to their website.
Police from the nearby town of Smithsburg were first to arrive at the plant and discovered one victim in a field near the business, Mullendore said. A news release from the sheriff's office said there were four victims total at the plant, three of whom were dead.
State police received a description of the suspect and his vehicle, and three troopers found him driving about 5 miles from the shooting scene.
"When troopers went to stop the vehicle, the suspect immediately started firing multiple (bullets) at the troopers," Dofflemyer said. A pistol was recovered at the second shooting scene, authorities said.
The sheriff identified the victims who were killed as Mark Alan Frey, 50; Charles Edward Minnick Jr., 31; and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30. The other victim was Brandon Chase Michael, 42; police earlier said he was critically injured.
The wounded trooper is doing well, Dofflemyer said, while the suspect "is continuing to be treated."
Smithsburg is about 75 miles west of Baltimore. It is about 100 miles from the border with West Virginia, where the suspect lives, according to the sheriff.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives office in Baltimore and the FBI each said agents are assisting the sheriff's office with the incident.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.