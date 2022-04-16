Three sheriff's deputies were shot Friday in Kansas after they exchanged gunfire with a motorist who authorities said pulled a gun on them.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene in Cowley County, and the three deputies were taken to a hospital where they're expected to recover, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.
The gunfire exchange happened after the Cowley County Sheriff's Office received a 911 around 11:45 a.m. Friday reporting a "suspicious" black Jeep Liberty in the area, KBI said.
When the officers located the vehicle, the driver refused to exit the car upon their request.
"When they attempted to remove her from the SUV, the woman pulled out a handgun and gunfire was exchanged," KBI officials said in the news release. The driver died in the shootout.
The driver's name has not been released pending the family's notification of the death.
KBI said it will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.
Cowley County is about 50 miles south of Wichita, Kansas.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
