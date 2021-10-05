35-year veteran tennis coach retires from Henry County Parks and Recreation

McDONOUGH — Joeann Compton recently retired from Henry County Parks and Recreation after serving as a tennis coach and mentor for county athletes for more than 35 years.
Compton dedicated her time with Henry County to promoting tennis programs in the community. She actively worked to recruit children and adults by sparking their interest in tennis with the Jac Roth Free Tennis Clinic. She engaged with community members, sought the endorsements of officials, and solicited sponsorships from local organizations. Some of her students have gone on to play in collegiate and professional tennis programs.
“Joeann’s love for tennis and the community is well known. She spent numerous hours promoting the free clinic to the community, recruiting volunteers, and soliciting sponsors,” said Kathy Hunt, program coordinator with Henry County Parks and Recreation. “She has been instrumental to developing the sport of tennis in Henry County. She organized leagues, held tournaments, and helped form the Henry County Tennis Association.”
Although her time with Parks and Recreation has come to an end, Compton’s love for the community leaves a lasting impression on Henry County. While teaching in her various official and volunteer roles, she always focused on self-esteem and encouraged academic excellence, ensuring that her student-athletes would be able to achieve in multiple aspects of life.
“Ms. Compton, or ‘Momma Jo’ as she is affectionately called, is one of the kindest, most patient and encouraging people I have ever known,” said Melissa Robinson, Public Information director for Henry County. “She has brought so many to love the game of tennis, including me, and like so many others, I am forever grateful to her for that gift.”
Compton is also a retired Henry County educator. “She demonstrated a great work ethic on and off the courts,” said Hunt. “Even after retiring as an educator, she tried to connect local schools with tennis resources. She is well respected by her students and her peers.”
While tennis coach at McDonough High School, her efforts with the Henry County Tennis Association resulted in the first six courts being constructed at Richard Craig Tennis Park.
“If you ask 100 people at the tennis center where they got their start, 80 percent would say they started with Joeann Compton,” said Harlon Matthews, facility manager at the Richard Craig Tennis Park. “She is a staple of tennis in Henry County and will be greatly missed.”
In honor of Compton’s long service, Henry County Parks and Recreation created the Compton Classic, a weekly youth league dedicated to teaching the game of tennis through competition.
