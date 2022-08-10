At least 39 homes were damaged and three people were injured after a building exploded in Evansville, Indiana, Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly said in a news conference on Wednesday.
"Initial survey of the damage is that 39 houses have been damaged from either severe to minor damage, three victims have been transported, no status on their condition at the time," Connelly told reporters.
Connelly added that two of the injured were at the home where the explosion happened and a third person was at a neighboring home. At least some of the wounded suffered blunt force trauma.
A structural collapse team was called in to survey buildings that were thought to be in danger of collapsing.
Multiple agencies are on the scene and authorities have asked residents to stay away from the area.
An investigation of the incident is underway Connelly added.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Woodstock was a legendary festival providing three days of peace and music. Stacker breaks down all the elements that made up the summer festival of '69, from the number of porta-potties to the total injuries sustained from guitars. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.