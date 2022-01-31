More than 200 cities and towns were affected by a "notable" 4.5 magnitude earthquake that struck the Midwest, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said Monday.
The early afternoon tremor was centered about 4.3 miles northwest of Medford, Oklahoma. The USGS gave the quake a "V" rating on its shake map, indicating "moderate" shaking and "very light" damage.
A dispatcher at the Medford Police Department told CNN they "certainly felt the earthquake," but had not received any reports of damage nor injuries.
Larger cities such as Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Wichita, Kansas, felt "weak" shaking, according to USGS.
The Tulsa Fire Department told CNN they had received no calls of damage nor injuries so far. A spokesperson for the Wichita Police Department also said they had received no reports of damages or injuries and felt "nothing significant."
CNN has reached out to the USGS and multiple public safety departments for further information on potential impacts.
