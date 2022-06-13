STOCKBRIDGE – Five nursing students have been awarded the Joyce Rodgers Healthcare Scholarship from Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Rodgers served on Piedmont Henry Hospital’s Board of Directors for three terms and currently serves as the Chair for the Hospital Authority of Henry County. She is a former nurse and county nurse manager for the Henry County Health Department,
“I am so honored to have this scholarship named after me,” said Rodgers, who has been involved in nursing and healthcare since graduating from nursing school in 1959. “These scholarships will help these students become the nurses they want to be. I hope they enjoy their careers as much as I have enjoyed mine.”
The scholarship recipients are: Erin Prybus, Robertha Rowe, Julia Carrington, Shameka Alsobrook, and Hannah Lamp. All five women are studying to become nurses.
“These scholarships are an investment in people as they enter a very rewarding profession,” said Paula Butts, chief nursing officer at Piedmont Henry. “I know they will do great things. Hopefully, they will all do them as members of the Piedmont Henry family.”
Scholarship selections were based on scholastic record, character, leadership qualities, participation in student and community activities, and interest and knowledge of chosen health career.
Applications for the scholarship will open again next spring. To donate to the Joyce Rodgers scholarship fund, visit give.piedmont.org/Henry and select Joyce Rodgers scholarship fund from the menu. You can also call or email Andrea Mendez with Piedmont Healthcare Foundation at 404-947-0318 or Andrea.mendez@piedmont.org.
