Police in Aurora, Colorado, were responding Monday to a park where multiple people have been shot, police said.
Five teenagers, ranging in age from 14 to 17, have been transported to a hospital, the Aurora Police Department tweeted.
Central High School is on lockdown, police said, though the shooting did not happen inside of the school.
The suspect is at large.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
