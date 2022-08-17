High inflation and rising interest rates are fueling fears that a recession could be around the corner. But Warren Buffett -- one of the savviest investors of all time -- is still betting on America's economy. While Buffett has reduced stakes in companies like Kroger and General Motors, market watchers say his willingness to keep buying elsewhere signals his ongoing confidence in where the economy and the financial markets are headed.

