If you shop at large retailers like Costco, Walmart, and Target, you've probably noticed that next to many name-brand products are cheaper in-house alternatives. Those store brands -- like Kirkland Signature, Great Value, and Simple Truth -- have never been more popular, especially among inflation-fatigued shoppers. But have you ever wondered who's behind them? CNN Business did a little digging and found some of their hidden makers.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

Recommended for you

Popular Cars That Have Risen the Most in Price

Popular Cars That Have Risen the Most in Price

The U.S. economy is now more than a year into a run of soaring inflation, and one category that has been dramatically affected is vehicles—both by supply constraints and demand-side factors, like aggressive government stimulus and high consumer spending. The increase in car prices has been p… Click for more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.